|
Citation
|
Bounasri M, Mokline A, Houichi M, Fraj H, Messadi AA. Ann. Burns Fire Disasters 2024; 37(2): 118-123.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Électrisation á haut voltage chez les enfants: une série tunisienne
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Mediterranean Council for Burns and Fire Disasters)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
38974794
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Electrical burn injuries (EBI) affect both adults and children and are responsible for a very high number of major limb amputations. Their management is still a major challenge. This retrospective review concerns 42 children, admitted to an intensive burn care department in Tunisia for high electrical burns, from January 2016 to September 2022. The average age of our patients was 12 years, with a male predominance (90.5%). Electrotrauma was accidental in the majority of cases (93%) and secondary to a domestic accident in 54.8% of cases. Total body surface area was 19%. Burns were second degree in 2/3 of cases and third degree in 1/3 of cases. The most affected areas were distal extremities in 2/3 of the cases. Rhabdomyolysis was observed in 93% of cases and troponins were elevated in half of the patients. Escharotomy was required in 38% of cases. Amputation was performed in 18 children (43%): one limb (n=10); 2 limbs (n=6) and 3 limbs (n=2). The outcome was favorable in 9 children (21.4%); functional and cosmetic sequelae with an impact on schooling and psychology were reported in 25 cases. Mortality was 16.7%.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
children; epidemiology; treatment; high electrical burns