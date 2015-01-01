Abstract

Electrical burn injuries (EBI) affect both adults and children and are responsible for a very high number of major limb amputations. Their management is still a major challenge. This retrospective review concerns 42 children, admitted to an intensive burn care department in Tunisia for high electrical burns, from January 2016 to September 2022. The average age of our patients was 12 years, with a male predominance (90.5%). Electrotrauma was accidental in the majority of cases (93%) and secondary to a domestic accident in 54.8% of cases. Total body surface area was 19%. Burns were second degree in 2/3 of cases and third degree in 1/3 of cases. The most affected areas were distal extremities in 2/3 of the cases. Rhabdomyolysis was observed in 93% of cases and troponins were elevated in half of the patients. Escharotomy was required in 38% of cases. Amputation was performed in 18 children (43%): one limb (n=10); 2 limbs (n=6) and 3 limbs (n=2). The outcome was favorable in 9 children (21.4%); functional and cosmetic sequelae with an impact on schooling and psychology were reported in 25 cases. Mortality was 16.7%.



Les brûlures électriques sont un motif fréquent de consultation et touchent aussi bien les adultes que les enfants. Cette étude rétrospective concerne 42 enfants électrisés hospitalisés dans le service de réanimation des brûlés de Tunis sur une période allant du janvier 2016 au septembre 2022. L'âge moyen de nos patients était de 12 ans, avec une prédominance masculine (90,5%). L'électrotraumatisme était accidentel dans la majorité des cas (93%), secondaire à un accident domestique dans 54,8% des cas. La surface cutanée brûlée moyenne était de 19%. Les brûlures étaient de 2ème degré profond dans 2/3 des cas et de 3ème degré dans 1/3 des cas. Les zones les plus atteintes étaient les extrémités distales dans 2/3 des cas. Une rhabdomyolyse a été observée chez 93% des cas patients et les troponines étaient élevées chez la moitié des patients. Le recours à une incision de décharge était nécessaire chez 38% des cas. Une amputation a été nécessaire chez 18 enfants (43%): un membre (n=10); 2 membres (n=6) et 3 membres (n=2). L'évolution n'a pas laissé de séquelles chez 9 enfants (21,4%), a été fatale chez 7 d'entre eux (16,7%). Des séquelles fonctionnelles et esthétiques avec un retentissement scolaire et un impact psychologique ont été rapportées dans 25 cas.

Language: fr