Liu Y, Fang Y, Chen Y, Qin F, Li X, Feng R, Luo X, Wen J, Chen Y, Teng Z, Zeng Y. BMC Psychol. 2024; 12(1): e379.
This study delves into the correlation between childhood trauma and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behaviors among high school students. Additionally, it examines the mediating role of stress perception and the moderating role of the teacher-student relationship in this association. A questionnaire survey was administered to 1,329 high school students in Yunnan Province to assess childhood trauma, NSSI behaviors, and stress perception. Firstly, the survey revealed a 12% prevalence of NSSI, with girls exhibiting a higher occurrence compared to boys (OR = 0.413, 95% CI: 0.280-0.609). Secondly, childhood trauma emerged as a significant predictor of NSSI behavior, irrespective of gender or whether the individual was an only child (r = 0.17, P < 0.01). Thirdly, stress perception functioned as a mediator in the relationship between childhood trauma and NSSI among high school students (t = 4.65, P < 0.01). The mediation effect occupies 26.56% of the total effect. Furthermore, the teacher-student relationship moderated the mediating effect of stress perception on the link between childhood trauma and NSSI (β = 0.0736, P < 0.01). Notably, individuals with strong teacher-student relationships exhibited a significant elevation in stress perception upon exposure to childhood trauma. The findings of this study support a moderated mediation model in the association between childhood trauma and NSSI, suggesting profound implications for the development of targeted interventions and prevention strategies among high school students.
Humans; Child; Female; Male; Adolescent; Childhood trauma; Prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; Non-suicidal self-injury; China/epidemiology; *Self-Injurious Behavior/psychology/epidemiology; *Interpersonal Relations; *Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *School Teachers/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Stress, Psychological/psychology; Adverse Childhood Experiences/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Schools/statistics & numerical data; Stress perception; Teacher-student relationship