Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exercise has been identified as a promising non-pharmacological therapy for the management of depression, but there is still controversy over which type is most effective. We aimed to compare and rank the types of exercise that improve depression in postmenopausal women by quantifying information from randomized controlled trials (RCTs).



METHODS: The PubMed, Web of Science, SPORTDiscus, CNKI, The Cochrane Library, PsycINFO, EMBASE, and CINAHL Plus databases were searched to identify articles published from inception to 1 March 2024 reporting RCTs that examined the effectiveness of exercise on depression in postmenopausal women. The risk of bias was assessed using the revised Cochrane risk-of-bias tool for RCTs. The quality of the evidence for each comparison was graded using the online confidence in network meta-analysis tool (CINeMA). Standardized mean differences (SMDs) were calculated using the mean and standard deviation of pre-to-post intervention changes and then pooled using a random effects model in a pairwise meta-analysis using Review Manager 5.4. Then, a frequentist network meta-analysis was conducted using a random effects model was conducted to evaluate the efficacy of different exercise types using the network package of Stata 15.



RESULTS: This study included 26 studies involving 2,170 participants. The pairwise meta-analysis revealed that exercise had a significant positive effect on depression in postmenopausal women (SMD = -0.71, 95% confidence interval [CI] = -0.94 to -0.48; I(2) = 78%). The network meta-analysis revealed that mind-body exercise (SMD = -0.97, 95% CI = -1.28 to -0.67), aerobic exercise (SMD = -0.58, 95% CI = -0.88 to -0.27) and multicomponent exercise (SMD = -0.57, 95% CI = -1.15 to -0.002) significantly reduced depression compared to the control intervention. Mind-body exercise had the highest probability of being the most effective intervention. Exercise interventions also showed positive effects on anxiety. Most studies were judged to have some concerns regarding their risk of bias, and the confidence in evidence was often very low according to CINeMA.



CONCLUSION: For postmenopausal women, there is very low to moderate quality evidence that exercise interventions are an effective antidepressant therapy, with mind-body exercise most likely being the optimal type. TRIAL REGISTRATION: This meta-analysis was prospectively registered with PROSPERO (registration number: CRD42024505425).

