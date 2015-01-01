|
Citation
|
O'Mullan C, Sinai S, Kaphle S. BMC Womens Health 2024; 24(1): e395.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38978045
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Women in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are primary producers of subsistence food and significant contributors to the agricultural economy. Gender Based Violence (GBV) adversely impacts their capacity to contribute and sustain their families and undermines social, economic, and human capital. Addressing GBV, therefore, is critical to creating safe and inclusive environments for women as primary producers to participate fully in rural communities. The aim of this scoping review is to explore the existing evidence on GBV in the context of women primary producers in LMICs to inform research gaps and priorities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Agriculture; Rural Population/statistics & numerical data; *Developing Countries/statistics & numerical data; *Gender-Based Violence/statistics & numerical data; Agriculture/statistics & numerical data; Farmers/statistics & numerical data; Gender based violence; Low income countries; Women producers