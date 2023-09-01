|
Kanapathy R, Agampodi T, Eddleston M, Konradsen F, Pearson M, Sanjula B, Malalasekara C, Naseer N, Agampodi S, Weerasinghe M. BMJ Open 2024; 14(7): e082688.
38977371
INTRODUCTION: Pesticide self-poisoning causes severe health and socioeconomic hardship in low- and middle-income countries, including Sri Lanka. A stepped-wedge cluster randomised controlled trial (cRCT) has been designed to test whether 'gatekeeper' training for pesticide vendors reduces pesticide self-poisoning in rural Sri Lanka (Vendor cRCT). Ensuring intervention fidelity in RCTs is essential for consistently replicating interventions, accurately assessing their impact and improving outcomes. Thus, the overarching goal of this proposed study is to explore to what extent the pesticide vendors use the 'gatekeeper' strategies.
Humans; Poisoning/prevention & control; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Sri Lanka; *Qualitative Research; Suicide & self-harm; QUALITATIVE RESEARCH; *Commerce; *Pesticides/poisoning; *Rural Population; Implementation Science