Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Gaelic football requires ball handling, such as bouncing, fist passing and catching. To date, no research has examined the types of injuries sustained to the hand in this sport. This study aims to establish the types of orthopaedic hand injuries sustained in Gaelic football.



METHODS: This was a retrospective descriptive epidemiology study of Gaelic football-related hand injuries treated at a hand therapy unit. The nature of injuries was categorised along with collated variables on player demographics and injury profiles. Potential correlations between injury and continuous demographic data were analysed using the Mann-Whitney U and Kruskal-Wallis tests. Pearson's χ(2) test was used for categorical data (p<0.05).



RESULTS: 287 referrals were identified. Most players were men (n=189; 65.9%), and the average age was 17 (IQR 14-25). Most fractures were to the volar base of the middle phalanx (n=110; 42.8%). Significant differences were found between the age of male and female players with fractures under 18 (p<0.05), the distribution of left and right-hand fractures by age (p<0.05), the distribution of fractures by bone type (p<0.05) and also between sex and affected ray (p<0.05), bone type (p<0.05) and mechanism of injury (p=0.05).



CONCLUSION: This study established the types of musculoskeletal hand injuries sustained by players in Gaelic football. Considering developmental, anthropometric and rule differences between male and female players across the age range may explain variations in injuries. This data can help devise injury prevention and management strategies for Gaelic football.

Language: en