Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Despite cannabis use disparities among sexual minority (SM; vs. heterosexual) young adults (SMYAs), little research has explored social influences contributing to these disparities. This study examined sexual identity subgroup differences in parenting behaviors and associations among parenting behaviors and cannabis use behaviors among YA subgroups.



METHODS: Participants were female (N=416; 44.7% bisexual, 7.2% lesbian) and male (N=228; 11.0% bisexual, 13.2% gay) YAs (ages 18-29) recruited via social media from 6 US cities. Bivariate analyses examined differences in perceived parenting (psychological control, behavioral control, knowledge, autonomy support, warmth, communication, cannabis disapproval), any past-month (current) cannabis use, and current cannabis use frequency across sexual identity subgroups. Multivariable regression examined associations among sexual identity and parenting behaviors with cannabis use outcomes.



RESULTS: Among female YAs, bisexual (vs. heterosexual) YAs had greater odds of cannabis use, reported more frequent use, and reported greater parental psychological control and less behavioral control, autonomy support, warmth, and communication; greater psychological control was associated with both outcomes; less autonomy support was associated with current use; and less warmth and communication were associated with use frequency. Among male YAs, gay and bisexual (vs. heterosexual) YAs had greater odds of current use and reported more frequent use and greater psychological control; gay (vs. heterosexual) YAs reported greater behavioral control and less autonomy support, warmth, and communication; and greater psychological control and less warmth and communication were associated with both outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Cannabis prevention/cessation programs should target specific parenting behaviors that differentially impact cannabis use outcomes among specific SMYA subgroups.

Language: en