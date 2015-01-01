Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Government of Canada legalized recreational cannabis use in October of 2018 with the implementation of the Cannabis Act. The act aimed to reduce the illicit cannabis market, improve consumer health outcomes, and reduce youth access to cannabis. However, little is known about the attitudes and behaviors of young adults, who have been shown to have a high prevalence of cannabis use, towards cannabis after legalization.



METHOD: In this descriptive study, we examined cannabis use, attitudes, and purchasing preferences among Canadian university-attending young adults both before and after the legalization of cannabis. Participants were recruited from a large Canadian university from 2017 to 2021.



RESULTS: Our findings showed that there was an increase in cannabis use immediately following legalization that subsequently decreased in later years. Additionally, attitudes about the legalization of cannabis became more favorable in later years (following legalization), particularly among those who did not use cannabis. Most young adults were also keen to purchase cannabis from a government-owned store before legalization. However, with the exception of past-month consumers, this preference decreased substantially following legalization.



CONCLUSIONS: The current research adds to the knowledge base about changes in cannabis-related attitudes and use after legalization and focuses on a key population - young adults.

Language: en