Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study summarizes findings from a cross-sectional survey conducted among National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 American football programs, focusing on sport-related concussion (SRC) protocols for the 2018 season.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey study. SETTING: 65 football programs within the Autonomy Five (A5) NCAA conferences. PARTICIPANTS: Athletic trainers and team physicians who attended a football safety meeting at the NCAA offices June 17 to 18, 2019, representing their respective institutions. INTERVENTION: Electronic surveys were distributed on June 14, 2019, before the football safety meeting. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Results for 16 unique questions involving SRC protocols and resources were summarized and evaluated.



RESULTS: The survey garnered responses from 46 of 65 programs (response rate = 71%). For baseline testing, 98% measured baseline postural stability and balance, 87% used baseline neurocognitive testing, while only 61% assessed baseline vestibular and/or ocular function. Regarding concussion prevention, 51% did not recommend additional measures, while 4% and 24% recommended cervical compression collars and omega-3 supplementation, respectively. In postconcussion treatment, 26% initiated aerobic exercise 1 day postconcussion if symptoms were stable, 24% waited at least 48 hours, 4% waited for the athlete to return to baseline, 11% waited until the athlete became asymptomatic, and 35% determined procedures on a case-by-case basis.



CONCLUSIONS: Most institutions assessed postural stability/balance and neurocognitive functioning at baseline and introduced light aerobic exercise within 48 h postconcussion. There was variation in baseline assessment methods and concussion prevention recommendations. These survey findings deepen our understanding of diverse SRC protocols in NCAA football programs.



Keywords: American football

Language: en