Abstract

The recent rise in hand sanitizer use due to the COVID-19 pandemic has had a beneficial impact on stopping the spread of disease, but the potential negative implications of its overuse on the body and the microbiome have yet to be thoroughly reviewed. Epidermal layers absorb hand sanitizer from direct application to the skin, making them some of the most susceptible cells to the adverse effects of overuse. The increased usage of hand sanitizer can affect the variation, quantity, and diversity of the skin microflora, leading to conditions such as eczema, atopic dermatitis, and even systemic toxicity due to colonization of the skin with pathogenic bacteria. Due to the close-knit relationship between the skin and gut, the gastrointestinal system can also incur disruptions due to the negative effects on the skin as a result of excessive hand sanitizer use, leading to gut dysbiosis. Additionally, the accidental ingestion of hand sanitizer, and its abuse or misuse, can be toxic and lead to alcohol poisoning, which is an issue most commonly seen not only in the pediatric population but also in adolescents and adults due to aberrant recreational exposure. As a vulnerable body system, the eyes can also be negatively impacted by hand sanitizer misuse leading to chemical injury, visual impairment, and even blindness. In this review, we aim to highlight the variations in hand sanitizer formulation, the benefits, and how misuse or overuse may lead to adverse effects on the skin, gut, and eyes. In particular, we review the advantages and disadvantages of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (ABHSs) and non-alcohol-based hand sanitizers (NABHSs) and how the components and chemicals used in each can contribute to organ dysbiosis and systemic damage.

