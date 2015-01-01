Abstract

BACKGROUND: Kendo, a martial art developed by the samurai, is rooted deep in Japanese culture with traditional armor that has seen little change over the past centuries. Despite its century-old design, kendo helmets are manufactured without third-party testing to verify their quality and effectiveness against head trauma.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the effectiveness of different helmet stitching patterns and padding materials in mitigating impact forces that could lead to sports-related concussions (SRC) in kendo, and to assess variations in safety performance across different genders and kendo ranks (Dan and Kyu).



METHODS: We collected data from 10 kendo practitioners (six males and four females), analyzing over 4,000 strikes using shinai on a sensor-equipped mannequin. Various helmet stitching patterns (ranging from 2 mm to 9 mm) and padding types (polyurethane-based and different thicknesses of cotton-based pads) were tested under controlled conditions simulating realistic impacts encountered in kendo practice.



RESULTS: The results indicated that helmets with wider stitching patterns (e.g. 8 mm and 9 mm) generally offered better energy absorption, exhibiting statistically significant lower mean g-forces with a 95% confidence interval compared to tighter patterns (2 mm, 4 mm, 6 mm, and 8 mm x 2 mm) (p < 0.001). Additionally, the polyurethane-based padding outperformed cotton-based padding by a statistically significant reduction of impact force (p < 0.001). Significant differences in striking force were also observed between genders and ranks, with male and higher-rank (Dan) practitioners delivering stronger impacts (both p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlights the critical influence of helmet stitching patterns and padding materials on the protective capabilities against concussions in kendo. Even though helmets with narrower stitching patterns cost more, helmets with wider stitching patterns and polyurethane padding material provide enhanced safety benefits. We do not know how the difference in striking force between genders and ranks affects the outcome of a kendo match.

