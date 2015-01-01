SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Quigg M, Bonnie R, Bauer D, Goodkin HP, Kapur J. Epilepsy Res. 2024; 205: e107398.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.eplepsyres.2024.107398

PMID

38976952

Abstract

Detailed descriptions of violent postictal episodes are rare. We provide evidence from an index case and from a systematic review of violent postictal episodes that demonstrates the encephalopathic features of some violent postictal behaviors. We discuss how these cases may fit in the legal framework of culpability. The data support the view that some episodes of violent postictal behavior are more accurately classified as a neurological delirium or encephalopathy rather than as a postictal psychosis. Current medical terminology may present unwarranted (and presumably unintended) barriers to exculpation for patients who exhibit post-ictal violence during an episode of delirium during which the patient was unaware of his or her violent conduct.


Language: en

Keywords

epilepsy; forensic; postictal behaviors

