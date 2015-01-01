SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Xue H, Wang C, Tian Y, Guo Z, Zhang C, Liu L, An C, Zhang L, Niu S, Cao J, Di Y, Li N. Eur. Arch. Psychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00406-024-01860-6

PMID

38976051

Abstract

This study delves into the correlation between the cumulative burden of mental disorders and self-harm, shame, and insight in young female patients with schizophrenia. A prospective randomized controlled study was used to recruit 62 female schizophrenia patients who met the recruitment conditions from January 2022 to December 2023. The participants were randomly divided into an experimental group (31 cases) and a control group (31 cases) using a computer-based random number distribution method. The experimental group underwent an 8-week Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) intervention, while the control group received conventional treatment. Data was collected using the Modified EI-SHS scale, the Link's Stigma Scale (LSS), the Five-factor Mindfulness Scale (FFMQ), and the Self-awareness and Therapeutic Attitude Questionnaire (ITAQ) before and after the intervention. One-way ANOVA and repeated measure ANOVA were used to compare and analyze the two groups of data. The experimental group exhibited a significant reduction in EI-SHS and LSS scores (100.26 ± 11.48 vs. 88.35 ± 10.09, 112.81 ± 12.30 vs. 100.50 ± 13.52, p < 0.01), coupled with significant increase in FFMQ and ITAQ scores (113.77 ± 12.25 vs. 128.31 ± 14.09, 14.03 ± 4.18 vs. 17.30 ± 2.96, p < 0.01). A positive correlation was found between overall stigma scores and mood disorder scores (r = 0.379, P < 0.011). Correlation analysis revealed a negative correlation between mindfulness (self-awareness) and stigma (r = -0.128, P = 0.025). MBCT effectively reduced stigma in young women with schizophrenia and improved coping tendencies, cognitive status, and attitudes toward mental illness, ultimately reducing the cumulative burden of mental disorders and self-harm in these patients. Increased levels of mindfulness correspond to improved cognitive status and a more positive attitude toward treatment for mental illness. It is of great value to promote MBCT in female patients with schizophrenia.


Language: en

Keywords

Stigma; Schizophrenia; Mental disorders; Self-harm; Insight; Young female

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print