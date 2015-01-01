Abstract

This study delves into the correlation between the cumulative burden of mental disorders and self-harm, shame, and insight in young female patients with schizophrenia. A prospective randomized controlled study was used to recruit 62 female schizophrenia patients who met the recruitment conditions from January 2022 to December 2023. The participants were randomly divided into an experimental group (31 cases) and a control group (31 cases) using a computer-based random number distribution method. The experimental group underwent an 8-week Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT) intervention, while the control group received conventional treatment. Data was collected using the Modified EI-SHS scale, the Link's Stigma Scale (LSS), the Five-factor Mindfulness Scale (FFMQ), and the Self-awareness and Therapeutic Attitude Questionnaire (ITAQ) before and after the intervention. One-way ANOVA and repeated measure ANOVA were used to compare and analyze the two groups of data. The experimental group exhibited a significant reduction in EI-SHS and LSS scores (100.26 ± 11.48 vs. 88.35 ± 10.09, 112.81 ± 12.30 vs. 100.50 ± 13.52, p < 0.01), coupled with significant increase in FFMQ and ITAQ scores (113.77 ± 12.25 vs. 128.31 ± 14.09, 14.03 ± 4.18 vs. 17.30 ± 2.96, p < 0.01). A positive correlation was found between overall stigma scores and mood disorder scores (r = 0.379, P < 0.011). Correlation analysis revealed a negative correlation between mindfulness (self-awareness) and stigma (r = -0.128, P = 0.025). MBCT effectively reduced stigma in young women with schizophrenia and improved coping tendencies, cognitive status, and attitudes toward mental illness, ultimately reducing the cumulative burden of mental disorders and self-harm in these patients. Increased levels of mindfulness correspond to improved cognitive status and a more positive attitude toward treatment for mental illness. It is of great value to promote MBCT in female patients with schizophrenia.

