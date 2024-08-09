Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Educational strategies for preventive screening and effective interventions in midwives are needed to improve clinical practice and outcomes for abused women and their families. This scoping review aimed to describe available educational training programs on intimate partner violence (IPV) in pregnancy for midwives/student midwives.



METHODS: A scoping review of the literature, which was published in English from January 2010 to March 2023, in PUBMED, EBSCO, and CINAHAL databases, was applied. The following keywords were used in the search: 'evaluation', 'educational training', 'course', 'midwives', 'student midwife', 'intimate partner violence', 'pregnancy', combined with AND and OR Boolean operators. The included studies focused on training programs/courses for midwives/student midwives regarding intimate partner violence.



RESULTS: A total of 9 studies were eligible for inclusion, describing six programs for midwives and 3 for student midwives. Educational interventions varied in length (e.g. a few hours to weeks) and educational approaches such as multidisciplinary sessions, lectures, theory, role-playing, practice in screening, group activities, watching videos, and case reports discussion. The programs had similar content, including raising awareness of violence, defining it, discussing gender roles, the impact of IPV on women's health, referral agencies, and the laws regarding violence in each country.



CONCLUSIONS: This scoping review highlighted a lack of educational programs on intimate partner violence during pregnancy, suggesting that new programs need to be developed based on contemporary clinical practices and recommendations for midwifery education.

Language: en