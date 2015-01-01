SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Capasso E, Marisei M, Macculi M, Di Lorenzo P. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1422002.

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)

10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1422002

38974915

PMC11224450

The case concerns the alleged failure by the resisting administration to fulfill obligations arising from the contract and employment relationship, as well as the violation of safety regulations leading to the workplace accident reported by an Airforce Sergeant. Following the accident, the soldier complains of developing barotraumatic hearing loss with tinnitus and reactive post-traumatic stress disorder to the traumatic event. The case provides an opportunity to analyze the relevance of forensic medical assessment and its integration with psychodiagnostic examination for the correct nosographic classification aimed at evaluating and quantifying biological damage.


barotrauma; PTSD; psychiatry; post-traumatic stress disorder; medical-legal assessment; soldier

