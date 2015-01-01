|
Ulvestad DA, Johansen MS, Kvarstein EH, Pedersen G, Wilberg T. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1380532.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
38974920
OBJECTIVES: Mentalizing difficulties are central to borderline personality disorder (BPD), have severe consequences, and are an explicit focus in mentalization-based treatment. The significance of mentalizing capacity as a predictor or mediator of change is however still uncertain due to a scarcity of research. The Mentalization Breakdown Interview (MBI) was developed as a time saving tool for studying psychotherapy processes and outcome in borderline pathology. This study aimed to investigate the convergent validity of reflective functioning (RF) ratings based on the MBI (MBI-RF) by a comparison with the gold standard, i.e., RF assessments based on the Adult Attachment Interview (AAI-RF). A secondary aim was to investigate how MBI-RF relates to core symptoms of BPD, levels of functional impairment and symptom distress compared with AAI-RF.
Language: en
borderline personality disorder; validation; mentalizing; assessment method; mentalization breakdown; reflective functioning