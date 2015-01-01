Abstract

Nowadays with the increase of high-rise buildings, emergency evacuation is an indispensable part of urban environment management. Due to various disaster incidents occurred in indoor environments, research has concentrated on ways to deal with the different difficulties of indoor emergency evacuation. Although global navigation satellite systems (GNSSs) such as global positioning system (GPS) come in handy in outdoor spaces, they are not of much use in enclosed places, where satellite signals cannot penetrate easily. Therefore, other approaches must be considered for pedestrian navigation to cope with the indoor positioning problem. Another problem in such environments is the information of the building indoor space. The majority of the studies has used prepared maps of the building, which limits their methodology to that specific study area. However, in this study we have proposed an end-to-end method that takes advantage of BIM model of the building, thereby applicable to every structure that has an equivalent building information model (BIM). Moreover, we have used a mixture of Wi-Fi fingerprinting and pedestrian dead reckoning (PDR) method with relatively higher accuracy compared to other similar methods for navigating the user to the exit point. For implementing PDR, we used the sensors in smartphones to calculate user steps and direction. In addition, the navigational information was superimposed on the smartphone screen using augmented reality (AR) technology, thus communicating the direction information in a user-friendly manner. Finally, the AR mobile emergency evacuation application developed was assessed with a sample audience. After an experience with the app, they filled out a questionnaire which was designed in the system usability scale test (SUS) format. The evaluation results showed that the app achieved an acceptable suitability for usage.

Language: en