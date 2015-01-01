Abstract

Agriculture accounts for over half of Australia's land use therefore the farmers managing this land need to be safe at work. This paper offers measuring farm safety culture as a way to overcome the stagnation in the trend of fatal farm injury burden. To work towards achieving a way to measure farm safety culture, this research reviewed the leading indicators of safety. Following PRISMA guidelines, we screened for globally significant literature in the field of methodologies to measure safety climate and safety culture. We performed a rapid review of literature resulting in nineteen articles that add to our understanding of how to create and re-adapt existing questionnaires and produce validated metrics. The leading indicators were grouped into 8 dimensions where we found a translational disconnect between safety for organisational structures and safety for family farm businesses. This paper provides recommendations for government, safety regulators, policymakers, and industry of the leading indicators that may be applicable for measuring farm safety culture for Australian farmers.

Language: en