Abstract

Despite advancements in road safety, Powered Two-Wheelers (PTWs) remain a vulnerable group with disproportionately high crash rates. This paper presents an in-depth analysis of PTW crashes in six European countries, with a case study of Loss of Control in Curves (LoCC), to address the gap between crash causation and prevention. By examining crash causation factors and their linkage to prevention strategies, the study illustrates various approaches for connecting causes and countermeasures. These approaches, which are applicable to different crash scenarios, include looking forward in the crash causation chains, looking backward, looking at only the last cause (critical events), or the first cause, or following a systemic approach. The research introduces a set of guidelines following the safe system approach, aiming to enhance the understanding of crash prevention among policymakers. The systemic approach to countermeasures, bridges the shortcomings of traditional crash causation studies that may exhibit bias or a narrow focus on "root causes". The proposed approach emphasizes the need for a comprehensive view of crash scenarios (i.e., considering the entire crash causation chain or multiple causation chains) and ensuring that preventive measures address the full spectrum of the system. It also takes in to account external factors such as cost, benefits, and politics, leading to improved road safety outcomes. The study findings are significant for researchers, since it is a step forward in in-depth crash causation studies, as well as road practitioners and policymakers, in providing a strategic framework for more effective and efficient road safety interventions.

