Abstract

Emergency preparedness initiatives are a Medicare condition of participation in home healthcare, yet limited evidence on the impact of associated programming is available. The purpose of this exploratory pilot study was to examine the outcomes of an individualized emergency preparedness educational program provided by a physical therapist (PT) in the homes of older adults. The investigators recruited older adults (n = 30) using convenience sampling. An emergency preparedness education module was developed. Demographics, functional and environmental outcome measures, a pre- and post-education confidence survey, and learning outcomes were ascertained and analyzed. Participants reported being female (n = 23), 70 to 79 years (n = 15), and 19 individuals reported 35 different lifetime emergency events. Hearing and vision impairments, inability to change a battery or navigate stairs, and environmental deficits including clutter and poor lighting were identified. Closing bedroom doors at nighttime, functioning carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, creating an evacuation plan, and assembling first aid kits were learning outcomes. Trends toward increased confidence were identified, with statistically significant improvements in the ability to respond to a fire (P =.01), a heat wave (P =.03), and to crawl on hands and knees (P =.05) identified. This study provides emerging evidence that PTs have a role in improving an older adult's confidence to prepare for and respond to an emergency event.

