Abstract

Research indicates that survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) face substantial stigma and discrimination, with varying impacts based on demographic factors such as race and income. This study explored perceived discrimination among 88 IPV survivors across different racial backgrounds and income levels in mental health settings. Participants completed a mixed-method electronic survey assessing discrimination experiences related to survivor status, income, and race within mental health treatment.



RESULTS revealed high levels of perceived discrimination based on survivor status among both racially minoritized and majoritized survivors. However, racially minoritized survivors reported greater racial discrimination and associated stress within mental healthcare settings. Regardless of income level, all survivors reported significant discrimination experiences. Qualitative analysis highlighted factors perceived as helpful or unhelpful within mental health settings. This study underscores the need for further research on socioeconomic influences on stigma experiences among IPV survivors and suggests implications for provider training to better support survivors, especially those from diverse racial backgrounds.

