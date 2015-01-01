Abstract

With psychache being an integral aspect of suicidal and addictive behavior, there is a need for efficient assessment, including generalizability across various racial and ethnic identities. Multigroup Confirmatory Factor Analysis of the Psychache Scale was conducted in the context of 1537 undergraduate college student drinkers (White = 1,171, Hispanic = 366). The alternative bifactor model was a better solution compared to other competing models suggesting that the Psychache Scale is sufficiently unidimensional. There was sufficient support for measurement invariance, which implies that the scale is measuring the same construct across groups. The Hispanic group had a significantly higher latent mean overall psychache score compared to their counterparts. The association of psychache with various adjustment outcomes was also similar across groups. The measure demonstrated robust properties to capture psychological pain. Additional studies need to be done to examine factors influencing psychache, especially among the Hispanic population.

Language: en