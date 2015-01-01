Abstract

Triceps tendon ruptures are rare but significant injuries that impair upper extremity function. Despite their infrequency, recognizing this condition is crucial due to its severe impact on arm movement and strength. Patients typically present with posterior elbow pain, swelling, and bruising.This report details a complete triceps tendon rupture in a 34-year-old male following trauma. The patient exhibited classic symptoms: posterior elbow pain, significant swelling, and visible bruising, initially suggesting a severe soft tissue injury. Clinical examination and imaging confirmed a complete triceps tendon rupture. This case highlights the importance of considering triceps tendon rupture in patients with similar symptoms, particularly after trauma. Early recognition and accurate diagnosis are essential for timely surgical intervention, significantly improving functional recovery. Delayed diagnosis and treatment can lead to prolonged disability and poor outcomes, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness among healthcare providers regarding this rare but serious injury.

