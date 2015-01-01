Abstract

The aim of this case report is to highlight an uncommon diagnosis for necrotic wounds. Brown recluse spider bites are a challenging clinical diagnosis and need to be considered as part of differential diagnoses, especially with the spider's natural distribution altering due to the effects of climate change. We present a case of a 44-year-old female patient who developed systemic symptoms and wound necrosis from a presumed brown recluse spider bite. The patient had multiple risk factors for poor wound healing and necrotic skin infections. It is important to be able to recognise unique manifestations of this rare diagnosis in order to avoid delay of timely and effective intervention and treatment.



