Rittenberg E. JAMA Intern. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
38976245
In JAMA Internal Medicine, Curry and Bell summarize the recent National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) report on essential services for intimate partner violence (IPV).1 The authors describe the broad range of services necessary for the millions of people each year, disproportionately women, who survive IPV in the US.
