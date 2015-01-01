Abstract

In JAMA Internal Medicine, Curry and Bell summarize the recent National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) report on essential services for intimate partner violence (IPV).1 The authors describe the broad range of services necessary for the millions of people each year, disproportionately women, who survive IPV in the US.



More than 47% of US women report having experienced sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime,2 and the numbers climb even higher when emotional abuse and reproductive coercion are included. To improve health care for IPV, it is essential to create a safe, nonjudgmental, person-centered clinical environment and to provide support and education for health care professionals across disciplines to prepare them to provide this care. ..

