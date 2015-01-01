Abstract

Nearly half of women in the US have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) during their lifetime.1 IPV carries serious and complex ramifications for women's health. It takes many forms, including physical violence, sexual violence, psychological aggression, reproductive coercion, or stalking. Research conducted after disasters, such as Hurricane Katrina and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, and during the COVID-19 pandemic found that IPV increased in frequency and severity in the context of these disasters and public health emergencies (PHEs),2 a period when women's health and safety are already disproportionately adversely affected.

