Jäderholm CM, Williams T. JAMA Netw. Open 2024; 7(7): e2420524.
PMID
38976272
Abstract
The evidence and recommendations from the United States Preventive Service Task Force (USPSTF)1 are timely and valuable as primary care continues to grapple with interventions aimed at preventing child maltreatment and its negative health consequences. In their review of evidence,1 the USPSTF found insufficient evidence to recommend specific screening or intervention services in primary care settings. Therefore, they recommend generating evidence for interventions outside of clinic settings to prevent child maltreatment in future efforts.
Humans; Child; Infant; Infant, Newborn; Female; Pregnancy; *Child Abuse/prevention & control; *Substance-Related Disorders/prevention & control; Pregnancy Complications/prevention & control