BACKGROUND: An increasing number of countries have or are considering legalizing cannabis. One concern is that legalization of cannabis will result in increased cannabis use and in turn a higher prevalence of anxiety disorders. We examined changes in emergency department (ED) visits for anxiety disorders with cannabis involvement in Ontario, over a period that involved medical and non-medical cannabis legalization.



METHODS: This repeated cross-sectional population-based study identified all ED visits for anxiety disorders from residents of Ontario, Canada aged 10-105 between 2008 and 2022 (n = 15.7 million individuals). We used interrupted time series analyses to examine immediate and gradual changes in cannabis-involvement and alcohol-involvement (control condition) over four policy periods: medical cannabis legalization (January 2008-November 2015), expanded medical access (December 2015-September 2018), non-medical cannabis legalization with restrictions (October 2018-February 2020), and commercialization which overlapped with the COVID-19 pandemic (March 2020-December 2022). Poisson models were used to generate incidence rate ratios with 95% confidence intervals.



FINDINGS: Over the 14-year study, there were 438,700 individuals with one or more ED visits for anxiety disorders of which 3880 (0.89%) individuals had cannabis involvement and 6329 (1.45%) individuals had alcohol involvement. During the commercialization/COVID-19 period monthly rates of anxiety disorders with cannabis-involvement were 156% higher (0.11 vs 0.29 per 100,000 individuals) relative to the pre-legalization period, compared to a 27% increase for alcohol-involvement (0.27 vs 0.35 per 1100,000 individuals). Rates of anxiety ED visits with cannabis involvement per 100,000 individuals increased gradually over the study period with no immediate or gradual changes after expanded medical access, legalization with restrictions or commercialization/COVID-19. However, during the commercialization/COVID-19 period there were large declines in total anxiety disorder ED visits and anxiety disorder ED visits with alcohol-involvement. Consequently, during this period there was an immediate 31.4% relative increase in the proportion of anxiety visits with cannabis-involvement (incidence rate ratio [IRR], 1.31; 95% CI 1.05-1.65).



INTERPRETATION: We found large relative increases in anxiety disorder ED visits with cannabis involvement over a 14-year period involving medical and non-medical cannabis legalization. These findings may reflect increasing anxiety disorder problems from cannabis use, increasing self-medication of anxiety disorders with cannabis use, or both. The proportion of anxiety ED visits with cannabis involvement increased during the final period of the study but could have been the results of the market commercialization, COVID-19 or both and ongoing monitoring is indicated. FUNDING: Canadian Institutes of Health Research (grant #452360).

