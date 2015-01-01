|
Citation
|
Mereish EH, Abramson JR, Lee H, Watson RJ. LGBT Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38973422
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This study examined the associations between intersectional oppression-based stress and recent alcohol use and hazardous drinking among sexual and gender minority (SGM; e.g., queer or transgender) adolescents who were Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), also known as queer and transgender BIPOC (QTBIPOC) adolescents, and the mediating role of coping motives (i.e., drinking to cope) on these associations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; minority stress; microaggressions; coping motives; hazardous drinking; intersectional oppression; sexual and gender minority adolescents of color