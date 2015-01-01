Abstract

PURPOSE: This study examined the associations between intersectional oppression-based stress and recent alcohol use and hazardous drinking among sexual and gender minority (SGM; e.g., queer or transgender) adolescents who were Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), also known as queer and transgender BIPOC (QTBIPOC) adolescents, and the mediating role of coping motives (i.e., drinking to cope) on these associations.



METHODS: Data were from a subsample of QTBIPOC adolescents who used alcohol in the past year (n = 1365) from a national U.S. sample of SGM adolescents aged 13-18 years.



RESULTS: Intersectional oppression-based stressors were associated with greater odds of recent alcohol use and hazardous drinking, as well as greater coping motives. Coping motives mediated the associations between intersectional-based stressors and both recent alcohol use and hazardous drinking among the aggregate sample of QTBIPOC adolescents, as well as among some subgroups of BIPOC adolescents.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of this study highlight that intersectional oppression-based stressors are prevalent among QTBIPOC adolescents and serve as a risk factor for alcohol use and hazardous drinking. Multilevel interventions are needed to target and dismantle intersectional oppressions to address alcohol inequities impacting QTBIPOC adolescents. Drinking to cope motives mediated the associations between intersectional oppression-based stress and drinking outcomes, underscoring another important mechanism to target within a context of oppression in drinking interventions.

Language: en