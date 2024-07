Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the impact of poor sleep quality on occurrence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in trauma patients.



METHODS: We prospectively recruited 256 trauma patients hospitalized in 4 general hospitals in Zunyi during the period from October, 2021 to November, 2022, and 226 of the participants completed the PTSD survey and assessment. The patients' sleep quality within a month before trauma was estimated using Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), and their sleep quality within 7 days after admission was monitored by smart bracelet sleep monitoring; the PTSD Checklist-Civilian Version (PCL-C) was used to detect the occurrence of PTSD during the follow-up.



RESULTS: The detection rate of PTSD in the patients was 19.47% at 1 month and 17.61% at 3 months after trauma. The patients who developed PTSD had poorer sleep quality before the trauma, as shown by significantly higher PSQI scale scores (P < 0.001), than those without PTSD, and they showed a sleep abnormality rate as high as 72.73% prior to PTSD onset. Within 7 days after admission, the patients developing PTSD had lower sleep quality scores with more frequent night awakenings (P < 0.05). A 1 month and 3 months after trauma, the patients with PTSD had significantly higher PSQI scores than those without PTSD (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: PTSD is more likely to occur in trauma patients with poor sleep quality before trauma.

Language: zh