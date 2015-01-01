Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The focus of this research was to explore any potential link between nocturia and the risk of suicidal ideation.



METHODS: Drawing from the National Health and Nutrition Survey, data relating to 25 241 participants was scrutinized. This included 13 421 individuals identifying as male and 11 820 individuals identifying as female. Participants provided information on nocturia and suicidal ideation via self-completed questionnaires. To determine if nocturia was independently related to suicidal ideation, a multivariable logistic regression analysis was employed. Analyses were also undertaken separately for adult males and females.



RESULTS: It was found that around 3.5% of participants had experienced suicidal ideation. The results indicated that nocturia increased the risk for suicidal ideation in all adult groups (odds ratio [OR] = 1.67, 95% confidence interval[CI]: 1.37-2.03, p < 0.0001), including both males (OR = 1.91, 95% CI: 1.38-2.65, p < 0.001) and females (OR = 1.48, 95% CI: 1.158-1.90, p = 0.002). The risk for suicidal ideation increased with the severity of nocturia, with significant trends observed in adult males (p for trend = 0.04) and adult females (p for trend = 0.01). Additionally, subgroup examination showed a significant interaction between nocturia and educational level in adult males (p for interaction = 0.03). Among adult females, a noteworthy interaction was observed between nocturia and body mass index (p for interaction = 0.02).



CONCLUSION: The research uncovered a connection between nocturia and an elevated risk of suicidal ideation.

