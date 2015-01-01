Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic violence (DV) occurs in all settings, transcending socio-cultural and demographic profiles. It is pervasive, insidious, carried out in private domain, and usually inflicted by family members. It continues over long period and limits avenues of escape for victims. The aim of this study was to assess the perception and experience of DV among rural women in Sabon Gari LGA of Kaduna State, Nigeria.



METHODOLOGY: A cross-sectional descriptive study conducted in Tohu community, Sabon Gari LGA, Kaduna State. Sample size of 365 was determined using Fisher's formula, at p-value, reliability coefficient, confidence interval, degree of freedom, and possible attrition rate of 0.5, 1.96, 95%, 0.05, and 16% respectively. The study population comprised all women of reproductive age group in Tohu. Eligible respondents who had been in the community for at least one year were included in the study, while those who were ill were excluded. A semi-structured, interviewer-administered questionnaire was administered by female research assistants, and data collected was analyzed using SPSS version 21.0. Frequencies and percentages were reported for categorical data. Respondents' perception of DV was assessed using 19 questions across 5domains. Composite score of 0-19 was expected for each respondent. Scores of >10, and <10 were considered to be good, and poor perception of DV respectively. Relationships between variables were determined using appropriate test statistics at p-value <0.05.



RESULTS: Fifty-three percent of respondents have good perception of DV, with age, marital status, and occupation affecting respondents' perception. Seventeen percent of respondents had experienced physical and/or verbal abuse. Marital status and level of education were found to affect respondents' experience of DV.



CONCLUSION: DV is still rife in rural parts of Nigeria. Civil rights groups should intensify efforts toward awareness creation so that victims can report to the appropriate authorities and the perpetrators prosecuted.

