SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fiagbe D, Edwin AK, Dordoye EK, Dellor D, Gyamera A, Dziwornu E. Niger. Med. J. 2023; 64(3): 424-426.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Nigerian Medical Association, Publisher Medknow Publications)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

38974070

PMCID

PMC11223015

Abstract

This is a report of a 29-year-old female with a history of Schizophrenia and Cannabis Use Disorder who presented with auditory hallucinations that asked her to kill her immediate supervisor. She presented the ethical dilemma many healthcare providers face in balancing the principles of patient confidentiality with the duty to protect and beneficence. The clinicians breached the patient's right to confidentiality to protect her supervisor by informing the supervisor, their manager, and the police. However, they also ensured her job security, which she risked in an environment where mental illness is highly stigmatized. This case highlights the importance of considering the ethical principles of disclosing confidential information, such as the Tarasoff I and II, and beneficence (as her job was protected) in making clinical decisions. It also summarizes the legal precedents established by the Tarasoff cases and the implications for clinical practice.


Language: en

Keywords

Schizophrenia; Beneficence; Duty to Protect; Ethical Dilemma; Tarasoff I and II

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print