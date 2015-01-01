Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence against healthcare workers is a menace ravaging the health sector and staff of the accident and emergency department are the worst affected. As a consequence, this violence puts health-care provision at risk and compromises the quality of care. This study aimed to determine the prevalence, type, sources and risk factors of violence against doctors and nurses in the emergency department.



METHODOLOGY: This is a cross-sectional study conducted in March-April 2022 amongst doctors and nurses in the ED using a self- administered questionnaire on the staff.



RESULT: There were 51 respondents in this study comprising 35.3% doctors and 64.7% nurses. Most (72.5%) of the respondents have been victims of workplace violence and 86.2% experienced verbal abuse. Patient relatives make up a majority (83.8%) of the perpetrators of the violence, with lack of communication (41.2%) making up the majority of the perceived reason for the assault. Most of the victims did not make any report about the incident (86.5%). There was a significant relationship between the occurrence of workplace violence and the category of healthcare professionals.



CONCLUSION: Workplace violence is common in the accident and emergency department and nurses are the worst affected. Most victims do not report the incident. Hospital administrators and managers should put policies, deterrents and strategies, such as training on communication skills and an improved reporting system to prevent violence against healthcare workers.

