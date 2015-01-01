|
Citation
|
Ikpae EB, Buowari DY. Niger. Med. J. 2023; 64(3): 398-407.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Nigerian Medical Association, Publisher Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
38974071
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Violence against healthcare workers is a menace ravaging the health sector and staff of the accident and emergency department are the worst affected. As a consequence, this violence puts health-care provision at risk and compromises the quality of care. This study aimed to determine the prevalence, type, sources and risk factors of violence against doctors and nurses in the emergency department.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Perpetrators; Workplace Violence; Healthcare Workers; Victim