Krueckel J, Szymski D, Lenz J, Fluegel J, Weber J, Achenbach L, Meffert R, Alt V, Fehske K. Open Access J. Sports Med. 2024; 15: 67-75.

Copyright © 2024, Dove Press

10.2147/OAJSM.S460907

38975566

PMC11226988

PURPOSE: While injuries among elite tennis athletes are extensively documented, a notable research gap exists regarding tennis injuries among club-level players. This study examines tennis injuries in German league players, with a particular emphasis on the impact of racquet properties and court surfaces, distinguishing between chronic and acute injuries.

PATIENTS AND METHODS: Retrospectively analyzing data from 600 tennis players over a 1.5-year period, a standardized questionnaire covered anthropometrics, injury characteristics, equipment usage, and court surface conditions.

RESULTS: The study identified 1012 tennis-related injuries, averaging 1.7 per player. Acute injuries predominantly affected the lower extremity (56%), with ankle injuries being the most prevalent, and ligaments were the most commonly affected structures (36.4%). Chronic complaints (reported by 364 athletes) focused on the upper extremity (63.2%), primarily tendon injuries (56.8%). Racket properties exhibited no significant impact on chronic upper extremity injuries.

CONCLUSION: This study highlights a high incidence of acute lower extremity injuries, especially ankle ligament injuries, among German league tennis players. It offers crucial insights for devising targeted injury prevention strategies applicable to amateur, semi-professional, and professional tennis players, despite finding no significant link between racquet material and chronic upper extremity injuries.


injury; epidemiology; ankle; court surface; ligament; racquet material; tennis

