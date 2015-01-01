|
Citation
|
Krueckel J, Szymski D, Lenz J, Fluegel J, Weber J, Achenbach L, Meffert R, Alt V, Fehske K. Open Access J. Sports Med. 2024; 15: 67-75.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38975566
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: While injuries among elite tennis athletes are extensively documented, a notable research gap exists regarding tennis injuries among club-level players. This study examines tennis injuries in German league players, with a particular emphasis on the impact of racquet properties and court surfaces, distinguishing between chronic and acute injuries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury; epidemiology; ankle; court surface; ligament; racquet material; tennis