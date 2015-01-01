Abstract

BACKGROUND: The potential role of deltoid muscle density in the occurrence of proximal humeral fractures remains uncertain. Therefore, the primary objective of this study was to examine the correlation between deltoid muscle density, as measured by CT attenuation value in Hounsfield units (HU), and the incidence of proximal humeral fractures in elderly patients. By investigating this association, we aim to shed light on the possible influence of deltoid muscle density on fracture risk in this specific population.



METHODS: A total of 68 patients with computed tomography (CT) images were retrospectively reviewed. Among them, 34 patients presented with fractures following low-energy injuries, while the remaining 34 patients served as controls and underwent CT scans after low-energy injuries without any fractures. The muscle density of the deltoid muscles was assessed at the approximate tubercle of humerus. We compared these parameters between the two groups and conducted analyses considering factors such as age, sex, laterality, and deltoid muscle density of the shoulders.



RESULTS: The demographic factors related to the shoulder did not exhibit any significant association with proximal humeral fracture. However, we observed a noteworthy difference in deltoid muscle density between patients with fractures (40.85 ± 1.35) and the control group (47.08 ± 1.61) (p = 0.0042), indicating a lower muscle density in the fracture group.



CONCLUSION: Based on the findings of this study, we can conclude that there exists a negative correlation between deltoid muscle density and the incidence of proximal humeral fractures. These results suggest that lower deltoid muscle density may be associated with an increased risk of proximal humeral fractures in the elderly population under investigation.

