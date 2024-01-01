Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Bisexual women experience higher rates of sexual assault (SA) and posttrauma distress compared to monosexual women. We examined the patterns of reactions to SA disclosure (positive and two types of negative) and bisexual minority stress (antibisexual stigma from heterosexual and lesbian/gay people, internalized binegativity) experienced by young bisexual women who experienced adult SA. We also examined differences in assault-related experiences, posttraumatic stress disorder and depression symptoms, and hazardous drinking based on the identified patterns.



METHOD: The current sample was drawn from two parent samples of women and included survivors who had disclosed an adult SA: (a) n = 149 bisexual women (98% cisgender, ages 18-35, 87.9% White) recruited via Amazon's Mechanical Turk and (b) n = 81 cisgender bisexual women (ages 18-25, 84% White) recruited via online ads. Latent profile analyses and analyses of variance were conducted.



RESULTS: Analyses identified four latent profiles characterized by: (a) low stigmatizing responses, (b) high negative SA disclosure reactions, (c) high antibisexual stigma, and (d) highest stigmatizing responses. The fourth profile had higher posttraumatic stress disorder and depression symptoms and hazardous drinking compared to the other profiles.



CONCLUSIONS: Results suggest women in the profile characterized by highest negative reactions to SA disclosure and highest bisexual minority stress (antibisexual stigma and internalized binegativity) may experience greatest distress postassault.



RESULTS highlight the importance for researchers, policymakers, and clinicians to consider and address both SA-related and identity-related stigma among bisexual survivors. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en