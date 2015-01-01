Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Self-harm in children and young people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) poses risks to their physical well-being, negatively impacts their quality of life and that of their families, and presents challenges to their integration into school and social environments. This study aimed to investigate possible differences in terms of gender between adolescents and young adults with autism admitted to the neurodevelopmental unit of ITA Argentona due to non-suicidal self-harming behaviour.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: A sample of 50 patients with ASD, whose ages ranged from 14 to 27 years, who were treated in the ITA Argentona neurodevelopmental unit. The methodology adopted consisted of a non-causal correlational cross-sectional study, for which the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule, second edition, and the Autism Diagnostic Interview-Revised were administered, as well as the Inventory of Statements About Self-injury.



RESULTS: The results obtained revealed significant and positive correlations between sex and certain types of self-harm (burning, pulling hair and carving) and the motivations or functions that the participants report for engaging in non-suicidal self-harm.



CONCLUSIONS: Although the study concluded that there is no substantially greater likelihood of one sex in particular engaging non-suicidal self-harm, significant differences were identified in terms of the specific types of self-harm, and the motivations or functions associated with these non-suicidal self-harming behaviours.



===



Introducción. Las autolesiones en niños y jóvenes con trastorno del espectro autista (TEA) representan riesgos para su bienestar físico, impactan negativamente en su calidad de vida y la de sus familias, y presentan desafíos para su integración en entornos escolares y sociales. El propósito de este estudio fue investigar posibles diferencias por sexos entre adolescentes y jóvenes adultos con autismo que ingresaron en la unidad de neurodesarrollo de ITA Argentona debido a autolesiones no suicidas. Pacientes y métodos. Muestra de 50 pacientes con TEA, cuyas edades oscilaron entre los 14 y los 27 años, y que fueron atendidos en la unidad de neurodesarrollo de ITA Argentona. La metodología adoptada consistió en un estudio trasversal correlacional de tipo no causal, para el cual se administraron la escala de observación para el diagnóstico del autismo, segunda edición, y la Autism Diagnostic Interview-Revised, así como el inventario de declaraciones sobre autolesión. Resultados. Los resultados obtenidos revelaron correlaciones significativas y positivas entre el sexo y ciertos tipos de autolesiones (quemarse, tirarse del pelo o grabarse letras) y las motivaciones o funciones que las personas refieren para llevar a cabo autolesiones no suicidas. Conclusiones. Aunque se concluye que no existe una probabilidad sustancialmente mayor de que un sexo en particular respalde autolesiones no suicidas, se pudieron identificar diferencias significativas en cuanto a los tipos específicos de autolesiones y las motivaciones o funciones asociadas a estas conductas autolesivas no suicidas.





Language: es