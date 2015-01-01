|
Barbosa Junior M, Ramos Huarachi DA, de Francisco AC. Rural remote health 2024; 24(2): e8190.
38973164
INTRODUCTION: The aim of this study was to conduct a systematic literature review to find the association between pesticide exposure and the incidence of suicide in agricultural workers, focusing on analyzing the profile of agricultural workers, the countries with the highest number of publications and, especially, the link between occupational exposure to pesticides, the degradation of mental health and suicide among agricultural workers.
Humans; Brazil; mental health; suicide; Agriculture; pesticide; agricultural worker; *Suicide/statistics & numerical data; farmer; *Pesticides/poisoning; *Farmers/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Occupational Exposure/adverse effects/statistics & numerical data