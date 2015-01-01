|
Citation
|
McEvoy M, Corney N, Parras M, J Haar R. Torture 2024; 34(1): 22-43.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38975912
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In recent years mass protest movements have taken to the streets in many countries across the world. Despite strong international and domestic legal protections for the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and other fundamental human rights, entire assemblies are frequently labelled violent and less lethal weapons are used to disperse them.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Europe; Weapons; Prisons; Latin America; Torture/legislation & jurisprudence; *Crowding; Human Rights/legislation & jurisprudence