Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The article examines the experiences of protesters and bystanders who have sustained eye injuries from rubber bullets fired by the police. Use of rubber bullets by police officers during public protests is officially regulated, but there is insufficient documentation about the nature of fatal and non-fatal injuries linked to rubber bullet use during protests in South Africa.



METHODS: We pres-ent three case studies based on data gathered from student protests, community protests, and media reports. Through the analysis of these sources, the article presents the personal stories of individuals who have experienced eye injuries, detailing how the incidents occurred and the subsequent impact on their lives. It also examines the accessibility of medical, psychological, and legal services available to victims in addressing the consequences of these injuries.



RESULTS: The cases studies illustrate that rubber bullets were used frequently and often without due caution by police officers during the events examined. The use of rubber bullets was linked to numerous eye injuries, resulting in lasting psycho-logical and physical consequences for those affected.



DISCUSSION: Rubber bullet-related eye injuries during protests are disturbingly common in South Africa. Consequently, there is an urgent need to provide essential services and support to those who suffer from these life-altering incidents.

Language: en