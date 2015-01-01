Abstract

The collective action of MOCAO, Movimiento en resistencia contra las agresiones oculares del ESMAD (Escuadrón Móvil An-tidisturbios) is a social strateg y to demand access to justice and the fulfilment of guarantees of reparation and non-repetition in Colombia. A brief account of significant events in our trajecto-ry as a social movement is presented, together with our letter of petitions to the national government as victims and survivors of ocular aggressions in the framework of police violence. Al-though ESMAD today has been reformed under the name of the Unit for Dialogue and Maintenance of Order (UNDMO), we consider that there have not yet been structural changes to ensure that its function is related to protecting the constitution-al right to social protest.

Language: en