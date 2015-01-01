|
Citation
|
Alfred Stippel J, Sanhueza R, Vergara Cisternas L. Torture 2024; 34(1): 110-112.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38975919
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Prisons in Latin America are often described as violent and lawless places. This article analyses the Chilean case. We want to find out how complaints of ill-treatment are investigated if the victim is in prison. Our hypothesis is that the response to the phenomenon, both in the prose-cution of the perpetrators and in the protection of its victims, does not take into consideration the guidelines established in international standards, especially those contained in the Istanbul Proto-col.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Chile; Torture/legislation & jurisprudence; *Human Rights/legislation & jurisprudence; *Prisons/legislation & jurisprudence; Prisoners/legislation & jurisprudence