Journal Article

Citation

Guillot C. Torture 2024; 34(1): 128-134.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims)

DOI

10.7146/torture.v34i1.144144

PMID

38975921

Abstract

My name is Carles Guillot and I am 52 years old. On 17 July 2001, 23 years ago now, during a protest against the illegal as-sault and eviction of a squatted house, the Kasa de la Muntan-ya, a national police officer shot me point-blank in the face and permanently damaged my right eyeball. As the neighbourhood was taken over by the police, we had to wait a few hours before we could go to a hospital. Finally, some colleagues took me to the Bellvitge Hospital, the furthest hospital in the area, to avoid being identified by the police. The prognosis was clear: I would be one-eyed for life.The first days and weeks were very hard. Pain, headaches, and anger, a lot of anger.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Wounds, Gunshot; *Survivors/psychology; Eye Injuries; Rubber; Torture/psychology

