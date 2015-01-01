Abstract

My name is Carles Guillot and I am 52 years old. On 17 July 2001, 23 years ago now, during a protest against the illegal as-sault and eviction of a squatted house, the Kasa de la Muntan-ya, a national police officer shot me point-blank in the face and permanently damaged my right eyeball. As the neighbourhood was taken over by the police, we had to wait a few hours before we could go to a hospital. Finally, some colleagues took me to the Bellvitge Hospital, the furthest hospital in the area, to avoid being identified by the police. The prognosis was clear: I would be one-eyed for life.The first days and weeks were very hard. Pain, headaches, and anger, a lot of anger.

Language: en