Journal Article

Citation

Oette L. Torture 2024; 34(1): 143-147.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims)

DOI

10.7146/torture.v34i1.144071

PMID

38975924

Abstract

The pictures of shaven men with naked upper bodies, sitting in rows back-to-back with fellow prisoners in close proximity, sur-rounded by heavily armed guards, encapsulates the essence of El Salvador's ongoing "war on gangs".


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Male; Punishment; Torture; *Prisons; *Prisoners; El Salvador

