Oette L. Torture 2024; 34(1): 143-147.
(Copyright © 2024, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims)
38975924
The pictures of shaven men with naked upper bodies, sitting in rows back-to-back with fellow prisoners in close proximity, sur-rounded by heavily armed guards, encapsulates the essence of El Salvador's ongoing "war on gangs".
Language: en
Humans; Male; Punishment; Torture; *Prisons; *Prisoners; El Salvador