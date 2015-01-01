Abstract

BACKGROUND: Conventions adopted by the United Nations and Council of Europe pay special importance to the treatment of prisoners with mental health problems. Their treatment is close-ly related to respect for human dignity, and the prohibition of torture, cruel and degrading treatment or punishment. The Eu-ropean Court of Human Rights, in many cases, has ruled that the detention of a mentally-ill person can raise issues under Ar-ticle 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights and that the lack of adequate medical care can result in treatment in con-travention of this article. The Republic of Kosovo is not a mem-ber of the United Nations and Council of Europe. However, it has incorporated in its Constitution a number of Conven-tions adopted by the United Nations and Council of Europe. Also, Kosovo has adopted a legal framework which prohibits torture, cruel and degrading treatment or punishment in ac-cordance with the international human rights standards. The Constitution also provides that human rights and fundamen-tal freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution shall be interpret-ed in accordance with the case law of the European Court of Human Rights.



METHODS: Review of Ombudsperson's, Committee for the Prevention of Torture, Prison Health Department of Kosovo Ministry of Health reports, as well as reports of the NGOs in Kosovo.

Language: en